Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.62. 252,944 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 172,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

