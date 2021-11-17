Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Update

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBTC traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. 41,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $60.58.

