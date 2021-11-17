Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.70

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.70 and last traded at $66.71, with a volume of 775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 48.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 128.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

