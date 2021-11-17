Outokumpu Oyj’s (OUTFF) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OUTFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$6.39 during trading on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

