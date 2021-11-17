Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Up 99.1% in October

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the October 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

OTCMKTS OVCHY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. 36,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.