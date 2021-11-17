Overstock.com, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OSTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,349 shares of company stock worth $1,821,347. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,443,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,493,000 after acquiring an additional 389,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 338,183 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,824,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,781,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.