Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,950 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ovintiv by 114.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,459,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,915,000 after acquiring an additional 779,370 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $8,278,000. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 3.67.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Several research firms have commented on OVV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.