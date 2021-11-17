Oxen Market Cap Reaches $50.37 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $50.37 million and $93,785.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,872.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,227.32 or 0.07060568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.14 or 0.00376031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.26 or 0.00979187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00084640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.29 or 0.00399669 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00271828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005220 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,952,500 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

