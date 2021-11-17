Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Up to $42.72

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.72, but opened at $43.99. Ozon shares last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 15,950 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on OZON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Get Ozon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZON. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ozon by 39.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 9.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the first quarter worth about $1,330,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 210,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 157.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.