Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. Ozon has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ozon will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Ozon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,664,000 after buying an additional 60,029 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in shares of Ozon by 74.0% during the second quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ozon by 92.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the first quarter worth approximately $16,821,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

