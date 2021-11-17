PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.65% of PagerDuty worth $23,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Cowen upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $520,203.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.22.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

