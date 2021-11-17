Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,880 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 326,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,969,738. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 83,061 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,988,480.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,092,752.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,959,760.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,551,041 shares of company stock worth $166,188,089 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

