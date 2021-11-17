PancakeSwap (CAKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.94 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $16.26 or 0.00026989 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and approximately $383.26 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00220557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 241,980,087 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

