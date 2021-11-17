Panda Yield (BBOO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $294.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $23,117.98 and approximately $294.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00047957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.00220708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

