Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Pandora A/S stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $835.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.5983 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

