Pangolin Trading 29.7% Higher This Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00003774 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $139.88 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00071128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00071102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00093056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,724.76 or 1.00144599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.33 or 0.07060580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,122,518 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

