Par Chadha Sells 100,000 Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $166,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Par Chadha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $206,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,756,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,207,330. The company has a market capitalization of $279.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XELA. B. Riley dropped their target price on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 47.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 112.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 344,456 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

