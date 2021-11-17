PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,573 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.62% of PAR Technology worth $29,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 41.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

