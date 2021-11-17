Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires 121 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 1.7% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $864.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,778. The stock has a market cap of $354.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $811.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $751.62. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

