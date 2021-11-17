Paragon Advisors LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $207,270.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $270,627.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 583,179 shares of company stock valued at $171,647,932.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.78 and a 200-day moving average of $258.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

