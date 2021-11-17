Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 20,333 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Republic Services worth $77,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

RSG opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day moving average of $118.82. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

