Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $76.29 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,542 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 154,147 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.52% of Citrix Systems worth $76,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,129,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $233,175,000 after acquiring an additional 241,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.20 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

