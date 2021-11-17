Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $82.30 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,008,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,481 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.93% of Juniper Networks worth $82,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

