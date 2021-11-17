Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $85.37 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.73% of BorgWarner worth $85,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 269,538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,162,000 after acquiring an additional 154,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,897,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 21.12%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

