Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 31,391 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725,148 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 31,391 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Halliburton worth $86,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Halliburton by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,609 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Halliburton by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,356,827 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 309,438 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Halliburton by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,914,000 after purchasing an additional 396,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

