Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Etsy worth $71,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $286.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.84, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.60 and a one year high of $290.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.29.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

