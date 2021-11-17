Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,822 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Infosys worth $81,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Infosys by 100.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 6.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 177,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Infosys stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $24.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

