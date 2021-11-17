Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lululemon Athletica worth $76,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $6,960,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.60.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $477.91 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

