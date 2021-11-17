Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,496,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830,460 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $81,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 92,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

