Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH opened at $332.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

