Patientory Trading Down 10% This Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $73.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Patientory has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00048370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00222782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

