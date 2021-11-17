Paul Gu Sells 39,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total transaction of $9,552,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.02. 2,953,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,515. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.91. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $31,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UPST shares. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.55.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

