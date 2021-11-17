Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Up 5.9%

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $32.64. 8,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 540,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYCR. Truist upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

