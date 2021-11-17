Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Up 5.9%

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $32.64. 8,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 540,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.
Several research firms have issued reports on PYCR. Truist upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
Further Reading: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.