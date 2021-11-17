PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.6% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $251,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock worth $7,840,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $211.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.54 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.11 and a 200-day moving average of $267.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

