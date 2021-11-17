PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) Shares Down 4.2%

PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.99. 1,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PB Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PB Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PB Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PB Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PB Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,384,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

