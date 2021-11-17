PCHAIN Hits Market Cap of $37.27 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00048385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00221974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001661 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

