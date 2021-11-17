PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDSB. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.46. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

