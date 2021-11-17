Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President Sells $120,498.84 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,225,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,192,936. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,235,000 after acquiring an additional 389,676 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.69.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.