PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,818 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of PMT opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

