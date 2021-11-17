PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on November 24th (NASDAQ:PEPLU)

PepperLime Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PEPLU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 24th. PepperLime Health Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During PepperLime Health Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPLU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

