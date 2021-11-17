PEPS Coin Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $790,964.83 and $2,441.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001190 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.61 or 0.00324979 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

