Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.50% of Perdoceo Education worth $30,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

