Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.72. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 37,389 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.81 million and a PE ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,120 shares in the company, valued at C$371,302.80.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

