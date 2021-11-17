PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of PGT Innovations worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 58,259 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

