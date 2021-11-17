Phala Network (PHA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.49 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Phala Network has a market cap of $179.33 million and $13.49 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00225423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

