Phantasma Price Hits $1.80 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $185.41 million and $6.32 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00003006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

