Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Trading Down 72%

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) traded down 72% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 2,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Pharnext in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Pharnext alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

Pharnext SA develops and manufactures drugs for neurological diseases. Its products include R&D Pipeline, PXT3003, and PXT864 are used for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, diabetic, and toxic peripheral neuropathies, as well as severe neurodegenerative diseases in general and peripheral neuropathies.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pharnext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharnext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.