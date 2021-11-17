Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after buying an additional 231,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,031,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -313.04%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

