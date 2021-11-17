PhoenixDAO Market Cap Reaches $6.88 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $427,660.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00223723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

