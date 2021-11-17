Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the October 14th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have commented on PHUN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PHUN opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 283.10%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phunware by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 250,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Phunware by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

